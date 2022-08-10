APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location.

Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. It’s expected to be complete by 2024. The new headquarters is planned for the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751.

Current president M. Hager Rand is a third-generation family bottler for the company. William Kenan Rand, Sr. took over the bottling company a few months after the plant opened after seeing its unsatisfactory management.

“The facility will be dedicated to his grandfather, William Kenan Rand and father W. Kenan Rand, Jr. who preceded him in running the business,” the company said .

The new facility will measure 170,000 square feet. Durham Coca-Cola says it will be built in partnership with Beacon Partners, a North Carolina commercial real estate developer. The company is responsible for several commercial developments in cities like Raleigh, Garner and Charlotte.

The building is expected to feature sustainable building specifications and yield zero landfill waste. It is also expected to be a more efficient working environment.