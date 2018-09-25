'How is it self defense?' mom asks after NC Central student fatally shot by security guard Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ernisha Ballard and DeAndre Ballard. [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police have released few details about an investigation into the shooting death of a North Carolina Central University student.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an off-campus apartment complex in the area of 1400 East Cornwallis Road.

Around 10:15 p.m. upon arrival, officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man, identified Monday as DeAndre Marquise Ballard, 23, was transported to the hospital where he died the next morning.

Ernisha Ballard, DeAndre Ballard’s mother, tells CBS 17 17 she didn’t know her son had been shot and killed for three days.

She still doesn’t know how something like this could happen.

“My son was a lovable person,” she said. “He was a nice person. He was a genuine person. I don’t think that he would just attack somebody just because.”

Deandre Ballard was shot and killed at Campus Crossings apartments. Durham police say the shooting happened September 17.

Ernisha Ballard says police told her DeAndre Ballard walked out of his apartment, leaving his keys, phone and identification behind, and tried breaking into cars in the parking lot.

She said police told her a security guard at the complex shot DeAndre Ballard after getting into the guard’s car.

“My son would (typically) speak to the security guards and stuff like that,” she said. “So, why would my son want to attack a security guard?”

The NC Detective Agency, who employs security guards at Campus Crossings, said one of their guards shot Ballard after the guard feared for his life.

Kevin Ladd, the vice-president of NC Detective Agency, said the shooting was justified 100 percent and the officer acted in self-defense.

“How is it self-defense when my son was unarmed,” asked Ernisha Ballard. “My son, he’s not even a big person. So, why would you feel that your life was in danger because you thought that my son was going to do something to you? It’s not 100 percent justifiable. I don’t buy it.”

Without going into detail, Ladd says the public will see after the investigation.

“This officer is an African-American,” Ladd said. “The reason why we’re saying that is last night and today, we’ve gotten hate emails. This is not a race thing. Everyone involved is an African-American.”

Ernisha Ballard said police told her DeAndre Ballard was shot in the arm and the bullet went through to his stomach.

She says a gun should’ve never been pulled out.

“I feel like this is something that they just want to sweep under the rug and say, ‘Ok, DeAndre did this to the officer and he had all the right to kill him.’ No, he did not have the right to kill my son," Ernisha Ballard said.

Management at Campus Crossings sent CBS 17 a statement:

“We’re saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on September 17th and we extend our sincere sympathies to the victim’s loved ones. The wellbeing of our residents is always our top priority and we have 24-hour patrol services in place until further notice. We’re fully cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate.”

Days after the shooting, Ernisha Ballard said DeAndre Ballard’s roommates thought he was missing.

She said his roommates called her to let her know that, but she didn’t know what really happened until she showed up at the university.