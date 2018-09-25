'Suspicious' fire reported at building housing Durham Probation Department Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts Durham fire crews responded to a fire at 119 Orange St. Tuesday morning (Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts) [ + - ] Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts Durham fire crews responded to a fire at 119 Orange St. Tuesday morning (Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials are investigating a fire Tuesday morning that Durham Interim Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi called "suspicious."

Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 119 Orange St. around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a three-story building with smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished after it was located on the first floor, Iannuzzi said.

The building, which houses the Durham Probation Department as well as the entertainment venue NC Escape, has fire, smoke and water damage in the fire room and nearby areas. There is also smoke damage throughout the first floor.

The second and third floors of the building were not damaged in the fire, according to Iannuzzi.

An investigation into the suspicious fire is underway. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.