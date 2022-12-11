DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham Sunday morning, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The energy company said reports of the power outage first came in around 9:06 a.m. in a neighborhood off of Morreene Road and American Drive.

As of 9:53 a.m., Duke Energy said 1,549 customers were without power in the area.

They determined the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

Duke Energy’s estimated time of restoration for the area is 1 p.m.

CBS 17 has reached out to police for more information about the damaged equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.