1 arrested, 1 wanted in 2016 Durham murder

Brandon Patterson (left) and Eric Holland.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 24-year-old men were charged in connection with a 2016 murder, according to a Friday news release from Durham police.

Brandon Patterson and Eric Holland are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Holland is currently incarcerated at the Forsyth County Jail on a federal detainer, the release said.

Patterson is not yet in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sept. 12, 2016. When they arrived at the scene near the intersection of East Main and Elm streets shortly after 7 p.m., they found 34-year-old Larry Donnell Owens lying on the sidewalk, the release said.

Owens died at the scene.

No further information was available.

