1 arrested, 2 sought after stolen vehicle crashed into Durham County gun shop, firearms taken, deputies say

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities said Sunday they have arrested one person and identified two others linked to a gun shop break-in and theft earlier this month.
The thieves used a stolen vehicle to smash into Drye’s Gun Shop at 1425 Bahama Road early in the morning on Feb. 4, according to Durham County deputies.
The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived on the scene and “determined that multiple suspects had driven a stolen vehicle into the building to gain entry into the store.”
Officials said two guns were taken from the shop.
Sunday afternoon, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced 27-year-old Jeffery Allen Velez Jr., also known as “Versace,” of Durham was charged in the incident. He is facing several charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they are also looking for 20-year-old Victor S. Odoms, whose nickname is “Man-Man,” also of Durham. He is sought on several charges, including larceny of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Deputies said they are also trying to find Ayhiana Kelly, 19, of Durham, who is sought on accessory charges.
Velez is facing the following charges, deputies said:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Three counts of larceny after breaking and entering
- Two counts of breaking and entering
- Larceny of a firearm
- Possession of stolen goods or property
- Injury to personal property
- Conspiracy to commit felony larceny
Velez is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $27,500 secured bond.