DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man who was fishing over the weekend was robbed at gunpoint in Durham County, deputies say.

The incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Falls Lake near the intersection of Redwood and Tom Clark roads, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were fishing when one of them walked back to where their car was parked.

“While he was gone, four males approached the remaining fisherman and struck up a conversation,” the news release said.

Soon, two in the group pulled out guns and “demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone,” deputies said in the release.

After getting cash and the phone, the group fled into the woods and a gunshot was then heard where they ran.

The man who had already returned to the car heard the gunfire and saw the group come out of the woods where cars were parked, deputies said.

The group got into a white Ford Focus, of which the other fisherman managed to take a photo.

The other fisherman then returned to his friend, who had just been robbed. No one was injured.

Monday morning, detectives searched the home where the Ford Focus is registered, the news release said.

Drugs and a gun were found in the home.

Oscar Patricio Cortes, 21, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Three males in the group are still on the run, according to deputies.

Cortes is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.