DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested.

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident.

Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of Durham, Monday on the 1200 block of Junction Road.

They responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. to find Longer dead, according to reports.

The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly on this case since the incident happened earlier this week,” Sheriff Birkhead said. “We will turn over our findings to the Durham County DA’s Office for eventual prosecution.”

Parrish is being held at the Durham County Detention Center and received no bond, according to a release.

He is charged with manslaughter.

Parrish’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies said they continue to investigate as they try to find a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.