DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died in a chain-reaction wreck Sunday afternoon along Interstate 40 in Durham, police said.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. along I-40 west near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police.

The wreck happened when a westbound 2009 Honda Accord hit the back of a 2019 Honda Civic — pushing the Civic into a tractor-trailer in the next lane, the news release said.

The Honda Civic then crashed into a concrete median barrier.

A teenager in the Honda Civic was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

Two other people in the Honda Civic were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Tanner Brace of Fuquay-Varina, who was driving the 2009 Honda Accord, was charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, police said.

Brace suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

I-40 lanes were closed for at least three hours after the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the wreck should call Investigator J. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.