DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered critical injuries when he was shot in a Durham neighborhood late Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Umstead Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered the wounded man, who had been shot outside of a home, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no word from police about suspects or an arrest.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said in the news release Sunday evening.

Officers said anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.