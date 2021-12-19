1 critically injured in shooting outside Durham convenience store

CBS 17 photo of the scene after the shooting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was critically wounded in a Durham shooting Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near a convenience store at the corner of Morning Glory and Alston avenues, Durham police said.

The victim was in front of the Family Food Mart when he was shot, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were critical.

Police blocked off the sidewalk and part of the store’s parking lot with crime scene tape.

The area is a block from East Main Street.

No other information was released.