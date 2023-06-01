DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Durham early Thursday morning, police say.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. After arriving, police said they found two adult men who had been shot.

The victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.