DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male and an adult female had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The female was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.