DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in Durham Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1:59 p.m. and found an adult male victim shot. EMS responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Officers also said a female victim was also shot and then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting reported on S. Roxboro Street today as police responded to another just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. There is no other information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kellar at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.