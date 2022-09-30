DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims.

Later, an adult female and an adult male arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries. The male victim later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 extension 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.