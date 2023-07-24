DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and two men are injured after a fight broke out in Durham early Monday morning, according to police.

On Monday shortly before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for an unknown problem in the 800 block of Angier Avenue.

Durham police investigating a fight that left one person dead. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

After arriving, police found two adult men with serious injuries and a third man with minor injuries. Officers said the two men were transported to a local hospital by EMS where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the three men were involved in a physical altercation where the two victims sustained serious injuries.

Police said the fight appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is active and no other details were available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.