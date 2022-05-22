DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Durham, police confirm.

This happened in the 4300 block of Guess Road after 9:30 p.m.

Police said two cars were traveling northbound when the trailing vehicle attempted to pass the first vehicle and struck it.

After hitting the first vehicle, the passing vehicle then went across the southbound lane, overturn, and hit the Eno River Bridge, according to police.

Police have not identified the driver who they said died at the scene.

Officers said the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this crash.