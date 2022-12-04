DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said.

When police arrived, they found two men who were shot inside a car, according to a news release from Durham police.

One of those men is in critical condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Soon after the first shooting call, police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chandler Road, which is in a neighborhood a few blocks east of the overpass and just north of N.C. 98.

When officers arrived at the Chandler Road scene, they found a male who was shot. EMS crews responded and said the victim died at the scene.

Durham police still at one of the shooting scenes Sunday night. Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Police said the shootings do not appear to be random “based on preliminary investigation” information.

No other information — including any mention of a possible suspect — was released Sunday evening.

Police said anyone with information about the shootings should call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.