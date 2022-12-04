DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.
The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said.
When police arrived, they found two men who were shot inside a car, according to a news release from Durham police.
One of those men is in critical condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.
Soon after the first shooting call, police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chandler Road, which is in a neighborhood a few blocks east of the overpass and just north of N.C. 98.
When officers arrived at the Chandler Road scene, they found a male who was shot. EMS crews responded and said the victim died at the scene.
Police said the shootings do not appear to be random “based on preliminary investigation” information.
No other information — including any mention of a possible suspect — was released Sunday evening.
Police said anyone with information about the shootings should call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.