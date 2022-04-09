DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Durham gas station Saturday night.

The incident is the second deadly shooting on Saturday in Durham following a triple shooting that left one dead and two others injured outside Luna Nightclub around 1:30 a.m.

Saturday night’s incident also has now left two dead and six wounded in four shootings since Friday afternoon.

A woman was shot and wounded at a Sheetz gas station around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

A man was also shot along Holloway Street about an hour before that Friday, according to police.

In the Saturday night incident, which happened around 7:30 p.m., three people were shot in the 100 block of West Woodcroft Parkway near Fayetteville Durham police said in a news release.

One person died at the scene, where police had blocked off a Circle K gas station. Two people injured in the shooting were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were also more than 40 evidence markers on Fayetteville Road, which was also blocked by police.

The Circle K had its front door shattered by gunfire.