1 dead, 2 others injured in 2nd Durham shooting Monday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said that a man died and a woman and a second man were injured in a shootout — the second Durham shooting incident Monday night.

The latest shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kent Lake Drive.

Police said the man who died and the injured man were in two different groups who were shooting at each other. The woman who was injured was a bystander caught in crossfire, police said.

Police said that a woman and man were taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

In all, one person died and four people were wounded in shootings Monday night in Durham.

The first shooting came an hour before the deadly incident and happened along the 500 block of Gray Avenue. Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of the first shooting is in northeast downtown Durham, just off North Elizabeth Street.