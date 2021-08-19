1 dead, 4 injured in 2 Durham shootings that happened minutes apart, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and four others were injured in two separate shootings Wednesday night in Durham, police said.

One of the shootings occurred around 9:25 p.m. at the McDougald Terrace affordable housing community. Officers responded to the area of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue to find two men and a woman who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and died overnight, police said on Thursday morning.

The other shooting happened minutes later along the 1000-block of Linwood Avenue. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim from that scene later walked into the hospital, Durham police said.

The two scenes are about a half-mile apart. Police said they weren’t yet sure if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.