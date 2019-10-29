1 dead, 4 others wounded in 2 drive-by shootings within minutes in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –One person died and four others were shot in two drive-by incidents just six minutes apart on Monday night, police say.

The first incident happened around 10:23 p.m. as two men were walking in 1200 block Wabash Street, according to Durham police.

A dark-colored vehicle drove near the pair and someone inside the vehicle began shooting. One victim was shot in his hand. The other victim was hit by gunfire in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Just six minutes after the incident on Wabash Street, another drive-by shooting happened — this time at a bus stop near the corner of Liberty and Dillard streets, according to police.

A woman and two men were at the bus stop when a dark-colored car drove by and someone inside began shooting at the victims, Durham police said.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her hip and was treated at the scene, police said.

The other man was hit in the upper left shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they were not sure if the two shootings were connected. No other information was released.

