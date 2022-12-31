DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.

When they got to the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a two-story, multi-family apartment building.

(Durham Fire Department)

Fire crews went inside the building where they said there was heavy fire throughout the apartment and into the attic.

The fire department said 35 firefighters had the fire under control within about 25 minutes.

The person who lived in the apartment died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to a release from the fire department. Their name has not been released.

The release said occupants of the apartments next door — three adults and two children — were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

As of 1 p.m., the cause of the fire remains under investigation.