CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the pedestrian died.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Durham Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. along Fayetteville Street near East Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The southbound lanes of Fayetteville Street are closed between East Cornwallis Road and MLK Jr. Parkway, police said.

When police arrived, they found a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, the news release said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

No other information was released.