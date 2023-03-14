DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police surrounded a shopping center after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived, they found a male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

As of 6:30 p.m., at least seven squad cars and several police officers were at the shopping center at the intersection of Cole Mill and Hillsborough roads.

Police were seen going into and out of the VIP Tobacco and Vape Shop, which was behind crime scene tape.

The shopping center is near the split of the Durham Freeway/N.C. 147 and Interstate 85 in northeast Durham.

Several other businesses are in the shopping center, including a Cook Out, Cracker Barrel and a Taco Bell.