1 dead, another injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting, nor the condition of the second person shot in the incident.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene working to find out more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now