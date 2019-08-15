Breaking News
Threat against NC prisons director leads to additional security

1 dead, another injured in Durham shooting

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting, nor the condition of the second person shot in the incident.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene working to find out more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss