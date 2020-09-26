1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night.

The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Lynn Road. It involved two cars. One person was taken to the hospital where they died, police said.

The crash appeared to involve a sedan and an SUV.

The SUV was on its side at the scene after the wreck. The passenger car had major damage to the windshield, according to video from the scene.

