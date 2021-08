Scene of an Aug. 27, 2021 deadly crash on the off ramp from I-40 east to U.S. 15/501 in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash on an Interstate 40 off-ramp in Durham Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at exit 270, which is the off-ramp from I-40 east to U.S. 15/501, which is also Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to Durham police.

One vehicle was broken down when the two-vehicle crash happened, according to Durham police.

The ramp will be closed for several hours during a police investigation.

No other information was released.