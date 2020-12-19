1 dead in broad-daylight shooting outside Durham Food Lion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a shooting in broad-daylight in Durham Saturday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just before 10:53 a.m. near the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

“The male victim was pronounced deceased,” the release said.

The shooting appeared to happen in the Food Lion parking lot.

As of mid-afternoon, police had crime scene tape up around the entire parking lot and appeared to be focused on an area where two cars remained parked.

As of 2:45 p.m., police said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.