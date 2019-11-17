1 dead in Durham car crash, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in Durham Saturday night.

The deadly wreck happened along Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard at Academy Road, Durham police said.

Crews were still at the scene, which appeared to be under a bridge, late Saturday.

No other details were immediately available.

