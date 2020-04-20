1 dead in Durham crash after vehicle goes ‘out of control,’ flips, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a 60-year-old Roxboro man was killed in a rollover crash that occurred Monday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened in the 4600-block of N. Roxboro Street between Monk Road and Wellington Drive around 6:45 a.m., police said.

Willie Lee Ramsey was killed when he lost control of his 2004 GMC Yukon and the SUV plowed into a tree, police said. The Yukon rolled back into the roadway and came to a rest on the driver’s side.

Ramsey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. He was ejected from the Yukon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if speed, alcohol or weather were factors in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

