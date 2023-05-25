DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Durham early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said shortly after midnight, officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Ganyard Farm Way, a few blocks away from Holloway Street.

After arriving, police said they found an adult man who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the shooting does not appear to be random. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Z. Starritt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.