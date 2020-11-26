1 dead in Durham shooting; road closed as officers investigate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed in a shooting at what was described by police as a “large scene” along Liberty Street Wednesday night in Durham.
Police said Liberty Street was closed between Elizabeth and Elm streets as officers investigate the deadly shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
CBS 17’s Crystal Price observed a wrecked car at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to cause the crash or leading up to the shooting.
A witness at the scene said they heard nine or 10 gunshots and that they sounded like they were coming from two different guns.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is released.
The deadly shooting is the continuation of a year-long trend in Durham that has seen the city surpass a number of its violent crime metrics from a year ago. As of Nov. 7, Durham police said 274 people had been shot in the city throughout 2020 — marking an increase of more than 100 shootings compared to 2019.
