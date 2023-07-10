DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead after a shooting in Durham early Monday morning, according to police.

On Monday at 7:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of NC 54 Highway. After arriving, police said they found an adult man who had been shot. EMS responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Durham police on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 2200 block of NC Highway 54. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.