1 dead in I-40 vehicle crash in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say that a person died in a crash on Interstate 40 on Saturday.

The wreck was reported along I-40 near exit 274, according to Durham police.

Two of three eastbound lanes were closed in the area starting around 2:15 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The highway remained congested until about 6:45 p.m., according to NCDOT.

No details about the crash were available from Durham police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

