1 dead in motorcycle crash in Durham, police say

The scene of the deadly motorcycle crash in Durham on Sunday. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The second deadly motorcycle crash in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon happened in Durham, police said.

The first deadly crash Sunday involved a woman motorcyclist in Fayetteville around 2:30 p.m.

In a wreck around 5:45 p.m. just off Interstate 85 in Durham, another fatality was reported involving a motorcyclist in a crash, Durham police said.

That wreck happened at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, according to Durham police.

As of 7:30 p.m., part of the intersection was closed to traffic as police conducted an investigation.

There were no details released about how the wreck happened or the identity of those involved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now