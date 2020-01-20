1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-40 east involving SUV, 18-wheeler, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 40 east that occurred Monday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on I-40 east between N.C. Highway 54 and N.C. Highway 751 when a vehicle was heading west in the eastbound lane of I-40 and slammed into a tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene.

An unoccupied police cruiser was also hit at the scene, officials said. The police vehicle was not involved in the original crash and no one was injured.

Two lanes of I-40 east were closed as of 6:50 a.m. and traffic is backed up for several miles.

This story will be updated as it develops.

