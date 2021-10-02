1 dead, woman wounded in separate Durham shootings

Durham police Saturday night at the scene of a deadly shooting on Hardee Street. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was killed and a woman was wounded in two separate shootings in Durham Saturday night.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at an apartment complex at 608 Hardee St., according to Durham police, who are still at the scene investigating.

Later in the night, a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting in which several shots were fired, police said.

The woman was in the 700 block of Liberty Street when several gunshots were fired, according to Durham police.

The woman was shot in her wrist, police said. After the shooting, she went home and then called police, who are now investigating at the shooting scene.

Durham police along Liberty Street where a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

No other information was released.