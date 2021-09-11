1 extricated from car, taken to hospital after rollover crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person had to be rescued after a car hit a sign and flipped in Durham early Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Duke Street and West Club Boulevard.

A car wrecked near the intersection and took down a pedestrian crossing signal. A person was trapped and had to be freed from the car.

The person who was rescued from the car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Images from the scene showed a red sedan on its roof along with some wreckage of the sign and a person nearby being helped by first responders.

Some lanes of West Club Boulevard were closed at Duke Street following the wreck.

The crash is under investigation, according to police at the scene.