DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have made an arrest after a man was shot, walked into a hospital and died five days later late last year.

The shooting took place outside at a north Durham apartment complex at Winding Creek Circle and Sugarwood Place, police said.

Just before midnight on October 27, the victim, Michael Spears, 21, walked into a Durham hospital seeking treatment.

When police arrived at the hospital, Spears was in surgery. He died five days later on November 1, according to police.

On March 14, Karime Williams, 39, was served with a warrant charging him for murder, Durham police said in a news release.

“Williams was already being held in jail on federal weapons charges that stemmed from this murder investigation,” the news release said.

He is being held without bond in the Durham County Jail.