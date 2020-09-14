Man shot in head, 2 others also injured in Durham drive-by shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say one man is in critical condition after being shot in the head and two others have non-life-threatening injuries after also being shot Monday evening.

Police have classified the shooting as a drive-by and say it happened around 6 p.m. at 1007 Fairview St. in Durham.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

This story will be updated.