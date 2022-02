DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One adult is in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Durham, police say.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Durham police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Barnhill Street to find one adult male who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police did not say where the man had been shot, release any suspect information, or if it had any leads in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.