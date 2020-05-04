1 injured in 2-car crash near Duke Hospital in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured and a road in Durham was closed after a two-car crash Sunday night.

The wreck was reported just before 8:30 p.m. along Erwin Road near Eyecare Drive, which is near Duke University Hospital.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The other driver was not injured.

Erwin Road was closed for about 30 minutes.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

