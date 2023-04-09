DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight on Easter Sunday.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Massey Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived, they were told the shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private car, police said.

Police then went to hospitals to find the victim. Police later learned the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.