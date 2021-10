DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was shot late Friday night in Durham and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Durham police responded to the 400 block of E. Pilot Street just before 11:40 p.m. Friday night where they found one man suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, but no other information was made available to CBS 17 at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.