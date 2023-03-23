DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person suffered minor injuries after a Durham house fire, according to firefighters.

This happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Newhall Road.

Firefighters said when they got to the scene there was some smoke coming from the house, and it took about 15 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire started in the kitchen and laundry room area, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said people were in the house when the fire happened, and everyone made it out.

The injured person was evaluated and released at the scene by emergency personnel, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.