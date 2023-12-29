DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot in the 3800 block of Hillgrand Drive around 10:06 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

EMS transported the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he is now in stable condition.

Police say that this is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.