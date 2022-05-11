DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wednesday night shooting has injured at least one person in south Durham.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club.

WNCN photo/Virgil Price

A CBS 17 crew on scene has confirmed one person was shot in connection with the incident. This was also later confirmed by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, too.

Officials on the scene also said the suspect ran on foot and a K-9 was being brought to the site of the shooting to help with the investigation.

No further details are available at this time in this developing story.