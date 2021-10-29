1 injured in stabbing at Durham home, police say

Durham police near the scene of a stabbing Friday night. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a person was injured in a stabbing Friday night.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of East Club Boulevard, according to Durham police.

A person suffered a stab wound on the upper arm, police said.

About a half-dozen police cruisers were parked near the home and police put up crime scene tape around an area near the back of the house.

The stab wound is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody but said they are investigating the stabbing.

Police would not provide any additional information, calling the stabbing a “domestic relationship situation.”