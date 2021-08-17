54-year-old man killed in crash on I-85 NB in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 54-year-old man died following a traffic collision on Interstate-85 Tuesday morning in Durham, police confirmed to CBS 17.

According to authorities, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 85 North near the Duke Street exit.

Marvin Elmer Perez-Garcia of Durham was driving a 2006 BMW 325i northbound on I-85 when he plowed into the back of a northbound 2006 Ford F150 truck.

The driver of the truck was identified as David Lynch, 54, of Durham.

Durham police said Lynch was driving in the right-hand northbound lane when he suddenly slowed down and was rear-ended.

Lynch was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Perez-Garcia was not injured in the collision but was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, following too close, no operator’s license and a window tint violation.

